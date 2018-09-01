Compagnie de Saint Gobain (COD) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COD. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain in a report on Friday, July 27th.

COD opened at GBX 3,700.25 ($47.73) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of GBX 42.53 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.71 ($0.69).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

