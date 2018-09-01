Comparing ChinaCache International (CCIH) & Workday (WDAY)

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ChinaCache International and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 1 14 18 0 2.52

Workday has a consensus target price of $133.28, indicating a potential downside of 13.76%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Workday -14.53% -14.60% -5.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.04 million 0.23 -$56.74 million N/A N/A Workday $2.14 billion 15.58 -$321.22 million ($1.27) -121.69

ChinaCache International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats ChinaCache International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services that provide computing environment and storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Its value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

