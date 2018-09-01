Comparing Ciner Resources (CINR) & Smart Sand (SND)

Ciner Resources (NASDAQ: SND) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ciner Resources and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciner Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Smart Sand 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ciner Resources presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $11.11, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Ciner Resources has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ciner Resources and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources 10.25% 19.95% 10.98% Smart Sand 16.12% 10.72% 7.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ciner Resources and Smart Sand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources $497.30 million 1.10 $41.60 million $2.07 13.32 Smart Sand $137.21 million 1.51 $21.52 million $0.32 15.56

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Ciner Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ciner Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Smart Sand does not pay a dividend. Ciner Resources pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Ciner Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Ciner Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 240.1 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP is a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

