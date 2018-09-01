Comparing Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI) and Meritage Homes (MTH)

Comstock Holding Companies (NYSE: MTH) and Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Meritage Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $45.43 million 0.24 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Meritage Homes $3.23 billion 0.54 $143.25 million $3.88 11.12

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Holding Companies and Meritage Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Homes 0 5 6 0 2.55

Meritage Homes has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Meritage Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Meritage Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies -13.59% -215.09% -11.08% Meritage Homes 5.21% 12.17% 5.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Homes has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats Comstock Holding Companies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Multi-Family, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and construction management, environmental assessments and remediation, and general contracting services to other property owners. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.