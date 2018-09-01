Comparing Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) and Charter Communications (CHTR)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and Charter Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc Series C -8.28% 17.68% 4.59% Charter Communications 23.59% 1.45% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Discovery Inc Series C and Charter Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charter Communications 1 5 13 0 2.63

Discovery Inc Series C currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.10%. Charter Communications has a consensus price target of $367.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Discovery Inc Series C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and Charter Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc Series C $6.87 billion 1.95 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.45 Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.73 $9.90 billion $2.65 117.13

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc Series C. Discovery Inc Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Discovery Inc Series C has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Communications has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Discovery Inc Series C on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

