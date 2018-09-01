Comparing Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) & DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: DMPI) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A DelMar Pharmaceuticals N/A -397.62% -102.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A DelMar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.08 million ($0.74) -0.71

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and DelMar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.31%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,185.71%. Given DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DelMar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the combined local delivery of VAL-083 and temozolomide. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

