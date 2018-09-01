Comparing Fair Isaac (FICO) & Worldpay (WP)

Fair Isaac (NYSE: WP) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Worldpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Worldpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 13.12% 39.61% 11.53% Worldpay -1.72% 14.55% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fair Isaac and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 1 0 2.33 Worldpay 0 5 25 1 2.87

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $201.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.84%. Worldpay has a consensus price target of $94.82, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Worldpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worldpay is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Worldpay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $932.17 million 7.22 $128.25 million $3.98 58.04 Worldpay $4.03 billion 7.55 $130.11 million $3.10 31.42

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. Worldpay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Worldpay beats Fair Isaac on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

