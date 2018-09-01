Comparing Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) and BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TECH) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sangamo Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $36.57 million 50.74 -$54.56 million ($0.70) -26.07 BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 11.28 $125.35 million $4.07 47.22

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -105.65% -26.36% -17.00% BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.11%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $191.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

