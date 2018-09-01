Comparing WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (WILYY) & Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (NASDAQ: RWLK) and Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Rewalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR $2.00 billion 5.47 $266.43 million $0.52 39.63 Rewalk Robotics $7.75 million 4.81 -$24.71 million ($0.99) -1.06

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rewalk Robotics. Rewalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Rewalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rewalk Robotics -365.87% -3,654.32% -105.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR and Rewalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rewalk Robotics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Rewalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 147.62%. Given Rewalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rewalk Robotics is more favorable than WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rewalk Robotics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR beats Rewalk Robotics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

