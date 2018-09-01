Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

CMTL stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $49,683.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 320,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

