ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 86,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,635. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $803.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.36 million. equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Nicholas Minoia bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 28,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $717,625.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 598,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,957,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 81.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 86,208.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

