ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 399,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $74.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,690 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.