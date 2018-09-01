Contrasting FRONTEO (FTEO) & NantHealth (NH)

FRONTEO (NASDAQ: NH) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRONTEO and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO $111.36 million 2.96 -$6.25 million N/A N/A NantHealth $86.68 million 2.80 -$175.21 million ($1.12) -1.98

FRONTEO has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRONTEO and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO -0.85% 9.35% 2.83% NantHealth -124.02% -49.56% -20.32%

Volatility & Risk

FRONTEO has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FRONTEO and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRONTEO 0 0 1 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

FRONTEO currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.02%. NantHealth has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 117.72%. Given NantHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than FRONTEO.

Summary

FRONTEO beats NantHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clients' data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

