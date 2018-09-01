Control4 (CTRL) Cut to In-Line at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital cut shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

“We are lowering our rating on CTRL shares to and maintaining our one- year price target of $32, about 12% below the recent share price. We continue to remain confident in management’s ability to improve margin and revenue growth and pursue strategic acquisitions. However, based on the share price as of 8/27/18, the stock is now above our price target.  Rationale Growth reflected in recent stock price. On 8/2/18, CTRL reported 2Q18 results with revenue, adjusted EPS, and adjusted gross margin all above our estimates. In our report dated 8/3/18, we raised our price target to $32 from $30 (about 22% above the then share price of $26.26). The stock has now surpassed our valuation and fully reflects the company’s growth potential over the next twelve months, we believe.”,” Imperial Capital’s analyst commented.

CTRL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Control4 has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.16 million, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,041 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $32,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $3,483,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,446 shares of company stock worth $17,842,746. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

