ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConvergeOne in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:CVON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 323,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,546. The company has a market capitalization of $700.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.70. ConvergeOne has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. equities research analysts forecast that ConvergeOne will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ConvergeOne’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director David Boris sold 33,393 shares of ConvergeOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $316,899.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVON. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in ConvergeOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

