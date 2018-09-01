Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Receives $106.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Copa by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after purchasing an additional 777,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,302 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Copa by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 851,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copa by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 572,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 488,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Copa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Copa has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.