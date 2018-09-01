Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Stake Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 34.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $50.84 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $30,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,082.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $167,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,575 shares of company stock valued at $715,396. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

