Cortex 1-Day Volume Tops $6.67 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Huobi, CoinBene and Bithumb. Cortex has a market cap of $57.66 million and $6.67 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00300613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00160171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AurumCoin (AU) traded 5,749.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.33 or 0.25300000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036436 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BitForex, OKEx, CoinBene, CoinEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, DragonEX, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.