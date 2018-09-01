Cortina Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 198,469 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

ANF opened at $21.67 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In related news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

