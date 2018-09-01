Cortina Asset Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 420,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPR. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $118,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Express by 105.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at $146,000.

In related news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,061.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.86. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. Express’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

