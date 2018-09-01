Cortina Asset Management LLC Sells 67,078 Shares of Endologix, Inc. (ELGX)

Cortina Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endologix were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Endologix in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Endologix by 22.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endologix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Endologix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of ELGX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Endologix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.72.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 69.06% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.