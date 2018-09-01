Counterparty (XCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,994.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market cap of $14.45 million and approximately $41,994.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00076702 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.94 or 0.08539980 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.01813282 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004009 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000527 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,055 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

