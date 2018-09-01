Coupecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5,254.00 (COUPE)

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Coupecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coupecoin has a market cap of $5,254.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coupecoin Coin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coupecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

