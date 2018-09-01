Credit Agricole S A Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $209,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.