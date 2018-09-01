Cree, Inc. (CREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several analysts have commented on CREE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $48.11. 1,047,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cree has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cree will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,150,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,061,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $123,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,772 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,187,858 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $90,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,250 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Cree by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,406,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cree by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,125,921 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 791,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.