Crh Plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 2,553 ($32.93) on Friday. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 2,297.70 ($29.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,955 ($38.12).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group set a GBX 3,125 ($40.31) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Numis Securities lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Societe Generale set a GBX 3,500 ($45.15) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,617 ($33.76) target price on shares of CRH and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,986.17 ($38.52).

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

