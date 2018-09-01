Critical Analysis: CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) and athenahealth (ATHN)

CIELO S A/S (NASDAQ: ATHN) and athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIELO S A/S and athenahealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.64 billion 2.74 $1.27 billion N/A N/A athenahealth $1.22 billion 5.11 $53.10 million $1.57 98.03

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than athenahealth.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and athenahealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 35.06% 27.27% 4.92% athenahealth 8.71% 14.71% 9.30%

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. athenahealth does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of athenahealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CIELO S A/S and athenahealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 athenahealth 0 13 7 0 2.35

athenahealth has a consensus price target of $156.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Given athenahealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe athenahealth is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Volatility and Risk

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, athenahealth has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services. The company also provides athenahealth Population Health, a cloud-based population health service; and Epocrates services that include clinical information and decision support services in the areas of drug and disease information, medical calculator and tools, clinical guidelines, clinical messaging, and market research. In addition, it offers athenahealth Health Plan data exchange facilitates to exchange the data between providers and health plans for the healthcare operations of clients; athenaOne Analytics that includes an analytics and dashboard application, as well as provides visibility into the financial and operational health of an organization; and pre-certification processing and referral processing services. The company serves healthcare providers, medical groups, and health systems through its direct sales force and channel partners in the United States and internationally. athenahealth, Inc. was formerly known as athenahealth.com, Inc. and changed its name to athenahealth, Inc. in November 2000. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

