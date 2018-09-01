Critical Survey: GDS (GDS) versus Internap (INAP)

GDS (NASDAQ: INAP) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 18.04 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -74.84 Internap $280.72 million 1.01 -$45.34 million ($1.55) -8.66

Internap has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GDS and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 4 1 3.20 Internap 0 1 1 0 2.50

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Internap has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.76%. Given Internap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Internap is more favorable than GDS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.51% -8.53% -2.72% Internap -15.52% -2,471.65% -6.99%

Summary

Internap beats GDS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 56 data centers and 97 POPs worldwide. The INAP CLOUD segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including healthcare; advertising technology; financial; technology infrastructure; and gaming and software. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

