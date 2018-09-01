Critical Survey: Imax (IMAX) versus Boxlight (BOXL)

Imax (NASDAQ: BOXL) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imax and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imax $380.77 million 3.86 $2.34 million $0.18 130.56 Boxlight $25.74 million 1.38 -$6.53 million ($1.34) -2.64

Imax has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Imax and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imax 4.93% 6.37% 4.46% Boxlight N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Imax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Imax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Imax and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imax 0 3 6 0 2.67 Boxlight 0 0 1 0 3.00

Imax presently has a consensus price target of $27.39, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Imax.

Summary

Imax beats Boxlight on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services. It also designs, manufactures, installs, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment; maintains IMAX theater projection system equipment in the IMAX theater network; distributes and licenses original content investment, VR, IMAX home entertainment, and others; and sells or leases its theater systems to theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions, as well as engages in the after-market sale of projection system parts and 3D glasses. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff. It owns or otherwise has rights to trademarks and trade names, which include IMAX, IMAX Dome, IMAX 3D, IMAX 3D Dome, Experience It in IMAX, The IMAX Experience, An IMAX Experience, An IMAX 3DExperience, IMAX DMR, DMR, IMAX nXos, IMAX think big, think big, and IMAX Is Believing, as well as the service mark IMAX THEATRETM. As of December 31, 2017, the company's IMAX theater network cover 1,370 theater systems comprising 1,272 commercial multiplex, 12 commercial destinations, and 86 institutional customers. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

