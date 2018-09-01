Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. 1,620,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,268. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. Crocs had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 20,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $416,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 74,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,498,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $7,605,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 151.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.