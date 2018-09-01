CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 195,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.