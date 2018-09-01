CryptoEscudo Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (CESC)

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoEscudo has a market cap of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00897579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002988 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011578 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013992 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Profile

CESC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt.

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEscudo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEscudo using one of the exchanges listed above.

