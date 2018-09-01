Cubic’s (CUB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Drexel Hamilton

Cubic (NYSE:CUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We recently met with management and have confidence in its 2020 goals. We believe internal revenue growth of 10% CAGR and an increase of 400BP – 550BP of margin expansion is realistic by 2020.””

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 196.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $215,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 21.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 19.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cubic by 69.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 15.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.