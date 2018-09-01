Cummins (CMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $161.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Cummins’ adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Increased engines and components demand for heavy- and medium-duty truck, along with an improved demand for mining and power generation equipment, will helped the company drive its financials. This has also encouraged the company to raise its guidance for 2018. In sync with its aim to be a leader in electrified power, the company announced the acquisition of Efficient Drivetrains, Inc., in July 2018. Moreover, Cummins has raised its aim of returning cash inflow from operations to 75% from the initial plan of 50%. Over a month, shares of the company have outperformed the sector it belongs to. However, recalling medium and heavy-duty trucks with engines and higher variable compensation costs will pressurize Cummins profit margin.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.86.

CMI opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

