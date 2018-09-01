CVD Equipment Co. (CVV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 154.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVD Equipment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in CVD Equipment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 134,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

CVD Equipment Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

