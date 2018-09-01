Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 183 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $342.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $234.29 and a twelve month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.78.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.