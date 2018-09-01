Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Director Al Kraus Sells 26,000 Shares

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Director Al Kraus sold 26,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $376,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,175.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 253,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,830. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.