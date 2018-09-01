Daimler (DAI) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.13 ($81.55).

Shares of DAI opened at €55.70 ($64.77) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

