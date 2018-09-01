Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,223,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,163,503.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

