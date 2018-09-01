Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,986.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $188,763.00 and approximately $332,986.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00305298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00158785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036436 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

