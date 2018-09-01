Datawatch (DWCH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Datawatch earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 50.1129205217619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

DWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Datawatch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. EuroPacific Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datawatch in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datawatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Datawatch in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

DWCH traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 104,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,117. The company has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91 and a beta of 1.30. Datawatch has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Datawatch had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Datawatch Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes business computer software products to self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets in the United States and internationally. Its software solutions allow organizations to access, analyze, and visualize their information.

