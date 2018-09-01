Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) versus BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Head to Head Comparison

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: BJRI) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.14 billion 2.01 $120.94 million $2.60 22.37 BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 1.54 $44.78 million $1.41 53.69

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than BJ’s Restaurants. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 0 10 0 3.00 BJ’s Restaurants 0 5 5 0 2.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $65.22, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $58.64, indicating a potential downside of 22.54%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 10.30% 25.83% 9.44% BJ’s Restaurants 5.35% 15.76% 6.15%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats BJ’s Restaurants on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

