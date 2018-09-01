Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFRG. TheStreet cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Dritsas bought 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $41,431.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,175 shares of company stock valued at $206,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,661,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,594,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 390,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 437,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,654,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFRG opened at $9.45 on Friday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.69 million. equities research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

