Dennis D. Powell Sells 4,554 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $979,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $219.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.75 and a 52 week high of $219.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, May 20th. First Analysis lowered Intuit from an “equal” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.2% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.