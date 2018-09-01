Deutsche Bank Raises Ciena (CIEN) Price Target to $23.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. MKM Partners lowered shares of Ciena to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 7,611,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Ciena has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $49,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $330,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,262 shares of company stock worth $1,957,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

