Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.86 ($19.60).

DTE opened at €13.91 ($16.17) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

