DFSCoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One DFSCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004863 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019818 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00275536 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFSCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

