DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.28

Media stories about DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DiamondRock Hospitality earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0591870208652 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.