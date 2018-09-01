Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $201,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

