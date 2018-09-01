DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.45 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptohub and Poloniex. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $368.95 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,737,106,334 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit, OOOBTC, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit, OKEx, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Graviex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

